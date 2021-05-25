For Sale: 1948 Ford F-2 Truck with a 327 ci Chevy V8

This 1948 Ford F-2 3/4-ton truck is for sale on Hemmings in Salinas, California. The truck is powered by a 327 ci small-block Chevy V8. The motor features a two Holley four-barrel carbs on a Weiand high-rise intake manifold and aftermarket exhaust headers. Behind the motor sits a Muncie four-speed manual transmission sending power to the factory Ford rear end. The exterior features a custom flatbed, chromed undercarriage, and paint by Rob Powell in San Francisco, California. The car won awards from Oakland Roadster Show and Sacramento Autorama. The sale includes receipts with photos of the 2nd restoration and paint work.

Source: Hemmings