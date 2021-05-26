For Sale: Škoda Fabia with an Audi 2.0 L TFSI

This 2004 Škoda Fabia VRS is for sale on eBay.co.uk in Thatcham, United Kingdom for £13,000 or about $18,402. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L TFSI (CDL) inline-four from an Audi S3. The engine produces around 320 horsepower and features an Obdworks custom wiring harness, Obdworks custom intercooler and exhaust, Audi R8 ignition coils, and Vibratechnics mounts. The drivetrain uses a six-speed diesel transmission with a Sachs sintered clutch and Quaife ATB limited-slip differential. The 1290 kg car rides on Compomotive mo6 wheels (17×8) with Nankang NS2-r tires (215/47/17) covering Ksport eight-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and Tarox calipers with 256 mm rotors in back. The suspension features a KW front anti-roll bar, Whiteline rear anti-roll bar, and OMP upper strut brace.
Engine:
- 2.0TFSi CDL from an Audi S3 (around the 320bhp mark) 70k miles on the engine
- Full Balance shaft delete with vis motorsport pulley
- Audi R8 coil packs
- Ngk BKR67EIX plugs
- Obdworks Custom Engine wiring loom harness
- Obdworks Bespoke intercooler and pipework
- Obdworks Full custom exhaust system from turbo back(including 2 silencers for track days)
- Obdworks custom intake pipe work
- Obdworks custom coolant lines
- Ram air filter
- Obdworks Custom aluminium racing radiator
- Spal 12inch high output cooling fan
- Dw65v low pressure fuel pump
- Audi S3 fuel pump controller
- Audi S3 3.3 bar fuel filter
- Malweld Metal coolant T pipe
- Malweld exhaust system with 2 silencers
- Malweld Decat/ Downpipe
Gearbox/clutch:
- Sachs single mass flywheel
- Sachs sintered race clutch
- Strengthened diesel 6 speed gearbox ( long ratio 6th geared for 200mph)
- Quaife ATB LSD
- Jtech custom braided clutch line
Chassis:
- Ksport 8 pots with 330mm 2peice discs PBS race pads
- 256mm conversion – Tarox rear discs with Ferodo ds2500 pads
- Hel brake lines throughout
- Bc Racing coilovers with converted camber/adjustment plates
- Full powerflex polybushes throughout
- Powerflex front camber/caster bushes
- Kw front ARB
- Whiteline RARB
- Vibratechnics engine and gearbox mounts
- Tylah motosport bespoke fully welded roll cage
- N89-Motorsport upgraded brake master cylinder kit
- Omp upper strut brace
- Super-pro steering rack poly bush
- Motul rbf660 brake fluid
Wheels:
- Compomotive mo6 wheels 17×8
- Nankang NS2-r tyre 215/47/17
- Garage midnight stud and nut kit
Exterior:
- Full colour change in BMW fire Orange inside, outside and engine bay
- Large Front splitter
- Front Bumper canards
- Obdworks custom crash bar
- Colour coded rear lights
- Front arches Rolled
- TF51 GUY plate (included)
- Factory Xenon’s with Night-eye Main beam bulbs
Interior:
- Race Technologies Dash2pro dash with GPS attenna
- CAE Racing Gear Shifter (anodised Black)
- CAE Racing Heavy duty gear cables
- Audi S3 throttle pedal
- OBDworks custom throttle pedal mount
- Sparco pro 2000 bucket seat with added side pad supports (drivers seat)
- Sparco Rev GRP bucket seat (passengers seat)
- Obdworks custom ‘super low’ seat frames
- Omp 300mm steering wheel
- Omp harness in both seats
- Battery relocation to boot
- SS autoworks battery tray in boot
- Carbon stereo delete for master switch and digital dash button controls
- Engine Ecu relocation
- Fuse and relay box relocation
- Washer bottle relocation
- Petrol Fabia 160 mph clocks
- Airbags removed
- Sound deadening removed
- Air con system removed
