For Sale: Škoda Fabia with an Audi 2.0 L TFSI

This 2004 Škoda Fabia VRS is for sale on eBay.co.uk in Thatcham, United Kingdom for £13,000 or about $18,402. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L TFSI (CDL) inline-four from an Audi S3. The engine produces around 320 horsepower and features an Obdworks custom wiring harness, Obdworks custom intercooler and exhaust, Audi R8 ignition coils, and Vibratechnics mounts. The drivetrain uses a six-speed diesel transmission with a Sachs sintered clutch and Quaife ATB limited-slip differential. The 1290 kg car rides on Compomotive mo6 wheels (17×8) with Nankang NS2-r tires (215/47/17) covering Ksport eight-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and Tarox calipers with 256 mm rotors in back. The suspension features a KW front anti-roll bar, Whiteline rear anti-roll bar, and OMP upper strut brace.

Engine: 2.0TFSi CDL from an Audi S3 (around the 320bhp mark) 70k miles on the engine

Full Balance shaft delete with vis motorsport pulley

Audi R8 coil packs

Ngk BKR67EIX plugs

Obdworks Custom Engine wiring loom harness

Obdworks Bespoke intercooler and pipework

Obdworks Full custom exhaust system from turbo back(including 2 silencers for track days)

Obdworks custom intake pipe work

Obdworks custom coolant lines

Ram air filter

Obdworks Custom aluminium racing radiator

Spal 12inch high output cooling fan

Dw65v low pressure fuel pump

Audi S3 fuel pump controller

Audi S3 3.3 bar fuel filter

Malweld Metal coolant T pipe

Malweld exhaust system with 2 silencers

Malweld Decat/ Downpipe Gearbox/clutch: Sachs single mass flywheel

Sachs sintered race clutch

Strengthened diesel 6 speed gearbox ( long ratio 6th geared for 200mph)

Quaife ATB LSD

Jtech custom braided clutch line Chassis: Ksport 8 pots with 330mm 2peice discs PBS race pads

256mm conversion – Tarox rear discs with Ferodo ds2500 pads

Hel brake lines throughout

Bc Racing coilovers with converted camber/adjustment plates

Full powerflex polybushes throughout

Powerflex front camber/caster bushes

Kw front ARB

Whiteline RARB

Vibratechnics engine and gearbox mounts

Tylah motosport bespoke fully welded roll cage

N89-Motorsport upgraded brake master cylinder kit

Omp upper strut brace

Super-pro steering rack poly bush

Motul rbf660 brake fluid Wheels: Compomotive mo6 wheels 17×8

Nankang NS2-r tyre 215/47/17

Garage midnight stud and nut kit Exterior: Full colour change in BMW fire Orange inside, outside and engine bay

Large Front splitter

Front Bumper canards

Obdworks custom crash bar

Colour coded rear lights

Front arches Rolled

TF51 GUY plate (included)

Factory Xenon’s with Night-eye Main beam bulbs Interior: Race Technologies Dash2pro dash with GPS attenna

CAE Racing Gear Shifter (anodised Black)

CAE Racing Heavy duty gear cables

Audi S3 throttle pedal

OBDworks custom throttle pedal mount

Sparco pro 2000 bucket seat with added side pad supports (drivers seat)

Sparco Rev GRP bucket seat (passengers seat)

Obdworks custom ‘super low’ seat frames

Omp 300mm steering wheel

Omp harness in both seats

Battery relocation to boot

SS autoworks battery tray in boot

Carbon stereo delete for master switch and digital dash button controls

Engine Ecu relocation

Fuse and relay box relocation

Washer bottle relocation

Petrol Fabia 160 mph clocks

Airbags removed

Sound deadening removed

Air con system removed

Source: eBay.co.uk and Track and Performance via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page