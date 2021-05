David Lamik from Turbo Lamik attended the Polish Grand Prix quarter-mile event with his Corsa A FWD dragster. While there he went 9.280 sec at 254.41 km/h (158.08 mph). The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 mated to a DSG DQ250 six-speed transmission. The motor produces 1030 horsepower and 1040 Nm of torque thanks to a TX Performance T7675RR turbocharger and E85 fuel.

Source: Corsa R30 Turbo Lamik FB page and Turbo Lamik FB page