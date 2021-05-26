Custom 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham with a Twin-Turbo 632 ci V8

Stephen Barton created a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham called “Cadmad” to win the Ridler Award. Stephen worked on the project for 15 years before passing away. His brother Craig Barton sought out help from Super Rides by Jordan in Escondido, California to finish the project. Their combined work resulted in Cadmad winning the Ridler Award at the 2019 Detroit Autorama.

The car was originally going to be powered by two Northstar V8 motors. However that eventually changed to a twin-turbo 632 ci big-block Chevy V8 built by Nelson Racing Engines. The motor is capable of 1025 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque thanks to two 88 mm turbochargers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a C5 Corvette four-speed automatic transaxle.

The body was shortened 18 inches, widened four inches, and sectioned two inches. They also converted from four-doors to two-doors and grafted on a Chevy Nomad roof. All told the body took 4000 hours to modify and paint. Everything rides on a custom tubular chassis with EVOD 18-inch wheels covering Baer six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors.

The interior sees a set of 2012 Cadillac CTS-V leather seats in front of an EVOD steering wheel and Classic Instruments gauges. Behind the seats is a floor made by Heiden’s Woodworking using maple, tigerwood, and wenge wood.

