Alfa Romeo 115 with a Honda F20C

Dale Lomas from BTGDale visited Ring Toys in Kelberg, Germany to talk with Richard Beaumont about his Alfa Romeo 115. The car is powered by a Honda 2.0 L F20C inline-four featuring a baffled and larger oil sump and a custom exhaust manifold. Behind the motor sits a Honda S2000 manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel sending power to a Mazda MX-5 differential with 4.77 gears. The car rides on a custom rear subframe with SEAT Leon Cupra R front brakes and Evo 8 rear brakes. Most of the steel body panels have been swapped for GRP composite panels. Listen as Richard explains the car before Dale takes the car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Source: BTGDale