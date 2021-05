This 1979 Chevrolet Chevette was built by Maximum Effort Motorsports race team for 24 Hours of Lemons. Sitting behind the driver is a 3.0 L EZ30D flat-six from a 2001 Subaru Outback with a manual transmission. The motor makes around 217 horsepower and 213 lb-ft of torque in factory specs. Before the flat-six, the team used a Subaru 2.2 L EJ22 flat-four.

Source: James McGuire and William Sheridan