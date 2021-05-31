1960 Cadillac with a Supercharged LS3 V8

1960 Cadillac with a Supercharged LS3 V8

Roadster Shop built this 1960 Cadillac convertible as part of their Survivor Series. It is powered by supercharged LS3 V8 built to look like a classic Cadillac motor. The modern V8 produces 563 horsepower at 6700 rpm and 514 lb-ft of torque at 3800 rpm thanks to a Magnuson supercharger and custom exhaust. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Bowler 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission and Strange 9-inch rear end. The convertible rides on Roadster Shop’s RideLine chassis with a fully independent suspension, Brembo six-piston disc brakes, and EVOD 18-inch wheels.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album)

