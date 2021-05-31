1971 Plymouth Barracuda with a Supercharged Hemi V8

Schwartz Performance never ceases building amazing vehicles. Take for example this 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda that arrived as a painted shell. It was up to Schwartz Performance to give the car a new life.

Schwartz Performance started with one of their G-Machine chassis. On to that they installed Heidts independent rear suspension and Ridetech’s Shockwave air ride system. A set of Forgeline DE3P wheels (19×9, 19×12) with Nitto Invo tires (255/35-19, 325/30-19) cover Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers in back.

In the engine bay Schwartz Performance installed a 6.4 L Hemi V8 from a 2016 Challenger running a Chrysler NGC ECU and custom wiring harness. They added a Magnuson 2300 supercharger kit, Milodon low profile rear sump pan, custom 1.875-inch stainless long tube headers, and BeCool aluminum radiator.

Behind the motor sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission. It sends power through a custom driveshaft to a nodular third-member with TrueTrac LSD and 3.70 gears to 31-spline axles.

The drive and passenger sits on Recaro Sportster CS seats behind a leather covered dash with Dakota Digital HDX gauges.

Source: Schwartz Performance (build page)