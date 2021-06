Damien Bradley and the Team Legacy UK 1992 Subaru Legacy race car attended Gurston Down Speed Hill Climb in Broad Chalke, England. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.35 L flat-four built by Mike Latimer. The drivetrain features a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission, Impreza Spec C front differential, and KAAZ R180 1.5 way rear differential. Watch Damien race the 700+ hp Legacy up the famous road below.

Source: Team Legacy UK FB page and Team Legacy UK