2021 Dodge Ram TRX with a Supercharged Hellephant V8

The 2021 Dodge Ram TRX comes from the factory with a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8, TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission, and 4×4 drivetrain. Hennessey Performance however wanted to make the truck even wilder. They first put the TRX on their dyno after removing the front driveshaft (too big to fit on AWD dyno). The factory supercharged 6.2 L V8 made 584 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Then Hennessey swapped the factory V8 with a supercharged 426 ci (7.0 L) Hellephant V8. The new motor made 865 horsepower and 912 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels on 93 octane fuel. The next step for the truck is testing at a track followed by a 6×6 conversion.

Source: Hennessey Performance via Carscoops