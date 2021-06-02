For Sale: 1967 MGB with a Supercharged Ecotec Inline-Four

This 1967 MGB is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The right-hand drive roadster is powered by a supercharged Ecotec inline-four. The motor features stainless steel headers, custom exhaust, and Advance Auto Wire wiring harness. An Aisin five-speed manual transmission sends power to a rear differential with 3.90 gears. The front suspension features GAZ adjustable coilovers, sway bar, Fab-Tek dropped spindles, and disc brakes with cross-drilled rotors. The rear suspension uses 1-inch lowering springs with Spax shocks. The MGB rides on a set of Rota 15-inch wheels with Falken Azenis 205/50 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer via MG Expereince forum