Electric Porsche 964

Everrati is a company in England that converts certain classic vehicles to electric. Currently they work only on the Land Rover Series IIA, Mercedes SL W113, and Porsche 964. This Porsche 964 is part of their Signature series and costs £250,000 or about $353,975. The company installs an electric powertrain good for 500 horsepower and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque through a Quaife ATB Torque biasing differential. This along with carbon fiber doors, roof, bonnet, and spoiler allows the sports car to reach 0-60 mph in under four seconds. A 53 kWh battery pack gives the car a range of 150+ miles.

Source: Everrati and @everraticars via Autoblog