Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo 20B Three-Rotor Goes 7.14 sec

Kevin Awadsn and his Mazda RX-8 built by PAC Performance attended Sydney Dragway for Sydney Jamboree. While there Kevin set a personal best of 7.149 sec at 187.50 mph in the quarter-mile. The RX-8 is powered by a turbocharged billet 20B three-rotor built by PAC Performance. The drivetrain features a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end. It rides on a Profab Motorsport Fabrications suspension and 275 radial tires in the factory wheel tubs.

Video from 2019 of Kevin running a 7.361 sec at 190.62 mph

Source: PAC Performance Racing and PAC Performance FB page