Richard Holdener interviewed Jerry Weigt about his wife’s unique 1960 AMC Rambler. The little car is powered by a carbureted Toyota 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six. The motor features three Holley Weber two-barrel carburetors on a modified 2JZ intake manifold and a Chrylser Slant-6 distributor. The drivetrain uses a 700R4 automatic transmission and Ford 8-inch rear end with a LSD and 3.42 gears. Listen to Jerry explain the car before taking Richard for a test drive.

Source: Richard Holdener via BangShift