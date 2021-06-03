BMW E30 with a S38 Inline-Six

This 1990 BMW M3 sold on Bring a Trailer for $76,000. A carbon fiber hood covers a 3.6 L S38B36 inline-six capable of making 311 horsepower and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm). Behind the motor sits a Getrag five-speed manual transmission from a E28 535i sending power to a limited-slip differential. The suspension features Bilstein shocks with Ireland Engineering sway bars. A set of BBS LM 17-inch wheels with Bridgestone Potenza RE-11 tires (235/40) cover AP Racing front brakes. The interior features Recaro Profi XL seats with Schroth harnesses surrounded by a TC Kline half roll cage.

Source: Bring a Trailer