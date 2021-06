LOJ Conversions debuted an adapter to bolt a Nissan RB-series AWD transmission to a Infiniti Q50/Q60 with a twin-turbo VR30DDTT V6. The adapter is designed to maintain the automatic transmission flex plate but allow for a 350Z single disk clutch or a Clutchmasters FX1000 twin disk clutch. LOJ Conversions also offers front and rear driveshafts. The company will be releasing the prices soon.

Source: LOJ Conversions FB page