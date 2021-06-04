1970 Chevy C10 with a 800 hp Compound Turbo Duramax V8

Boneyard Builds built this 1970 Chevy C10 in nine months at their company in Leeds, Alabama. The truck rides on a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis featuring tubular control arms, adjustable coilovers, parallel 4-link rear suspension, and Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. Under the hood sits a Duramax (LML) V8 from a 2013 Chevy 2500 HD with a Wehrli Custom Fabrications (WCFab) compound twin-turbo and DMAX SWap custom stangalone wiring harness. The combination makes for 800 horsepower and 1750 lb-ft of torque. A built ZF6 six-speed manual transmission with a Spec clutch sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The exterior was finished in BASF “Moss Green” paint and accented with a set of Rotiform Six 19-inch wheels.

Source: Boneyard Builds and Diesel World Mag via Roadster Shop FB page