BMW 130i with a S65 V8

Brintech Customs built this BMW 130i (E87) at their company in Sydney, NSW, Australia. The hatchback received most of the underpinnings from a BMW E92 M3. In the engine bay they installed a 4.0 L S65B40 V8 making 414 horsepower (309 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. The rest of the E92 M3 powertrain consisting of a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential was also carried over. Brintech Customs improved the hatchback’s handling using the E92 M3 front and rear subframe, suspension, and disc brakes. They even used the M3 gauge cluster and computers retaining cruise control and traction control.

Source: Brintech Customs