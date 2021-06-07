1954 Chevy 3100 with a LS3 V8

Jonathan Ward debuted ICON 4×4‘s newest Thriftmaster #14 truck with a test drive. Based on a 1954 Chevrolet 3100, the truck is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 E-Rod crate motor 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. The rest of the powertrain comprises of a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission and Strange rear end. The truck rides on an Art Morrison chassis with a fully independent suspension, power steering rack, and Brembo six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. Listen to Jonathan explain the truck below.

Source: Jonathan Ward and ICON 4×4 Design FB page