1972 Chevy Van with a 6.0 L LSx V8

This 1972 Chevy G-10 van originally came with a 250 ci inline-six and three-speed transmission. Squarebody Syndicate rebuilt the van with a 6.0 L LSx V8 and 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission. The motor produces around 500 horsepower thanks to a Texas Speed BFD camshaft and long-headers. The van rides on a full Ridetech suspension featuring their tubular control arms, drop spindles, coilovers, 9000 series airsprings, and parallel 4-link rear kit. Behind the wheels are Baer disc brakes in front and drum brakes in back. Inside the cabin you find Dakota Digital gauges, Ididit steering column, and NOS vinyl covered seats by Empire Custom Upholstery.

Source: Squarebody Syndicate FB page, Ridetech, and Hoonigan AutoFocus