For Sale: 2014 Subaru BRZ with a 737 hp 2JZ-GTE

This 2014 Subaru BRZ is for sale on Cars & Bids in Warren, Michigan. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six making 737 horsepower and 558 lb-ft of torque. The motor features Kelford 272/272 camshafts, CX Racing manifold, FIC 1650 cc fuel injectors, Supertech valves, springs and Ti retainers, and a Motec M130 ECU. Behind the 2JZ sits a CD009 6-speed manual transmission from a Nissan 370Z with a Maverick Motorsports adapter plate and flywheel. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom steel drivesahft and a Lexus IS300 M85 rear end with 3.73 gears and Driveshaft Shop Stage 4 800 hp axles. The car rides on a set of KW V3 2-way adjustable coilovers, VMW Racing 17-inch wheels, Nitto front tires, and Mickey Thompson rear tires. The sale includes factory wheels/tires and build documents/invoices. The seller notes the car has no air conditioning, a ding on the passenger-side quarter panel, seat bolster wear, rust on the underbody, and a Carfax reported rear impact with no damage. The car also has a build thread.

Source: Cars & Bids via Carscoops