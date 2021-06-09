Castlemaine Rod Shop is Swapping a Ferrari V12 into a Holden Torana

Castlemaine Rod Shop built their 1970 Holden Torana LC called “Real Deal” with a supercharged Chevy big-block V8. Last year the big power plant was pulled from the Torana to be used in one of Cleetus McFarland’s vehicles. Now Castlemaine Rod Shop is filling the empty space in the engine bay with a 5.7 L Tipo F133F/H V12 from a 2006 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti. From the factory it produces 533 hp (397 kW) at 7250 rpm and 434 lb-ft (588 Nm) at 5250 rpm. They plan to mate the V12 to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a custom adapter plate and converter.

Source: Castlemaine Rod Shop via Crossbred Heart FB page