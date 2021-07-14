1995 Nissan 240SX with a SR20DET Inline-Four

DRAG International built this 1995 Nissan 240SX SE at their company in Davie, Florida. The factory 2.4 L KA24DE inline-four has given way to a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four. The motor features a custom frount mount intercooler, HKS Super SQV blowoff valve, stainless exhaust manifold, and Isis aluminum radiator. A five-speed manual transmission with an upgraded clutch sends power to the factory rear end. The car rides on a custom coilover suspension with factory JDM four-piston front brakes, and Nismo Rays LM GT4 18-inch wheels. The exterior features a JDM Silvia grill and front bumpers, JDM Navan side skirts and rear spoiler, and Hasemi Sports lip.

Source: DRAG International