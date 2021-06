The owner of this 1992 BMW E30 325i convertible wanted more power and something they could drive everyday. So the car went to DRAG International in Davie, Florida for an engine swap. There they replaced the factory 2.5 L M20 inline-six and transmission with a 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six and R154 five-speed manual transmission. The motor features Extreme Motorsports custom mounts, JR Wiring Solutions electrical work, and a custom exhaust.

Source: DRAG International (project page)