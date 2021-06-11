For Sale: 1982 Volkswagen Transporter with a Porsche 3.0 L Flat-Six

This 1982 VW Transporter (T3) “Porsche B30” is for sale at House of Cars in Overijse, Belgium for €84,900 or about $102,681. The van was built in 1984 as a tribute to the Porsche B32. It is powered by an air-cooled 3.0 L flat-six from a Porsche 911 SC with a SCART stainless steel exhaust. The motor produces 204 horsepower (150 kW) and 195 lb-ft (265 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels though a Type 915/62 five-speed transaxle. The seller states the engine and transaxle were “overhauled” by 911 Motorsport. The van rides on Bilstein suspension, Porsche disc brakes, and Fuchs 16-inch wheels with Continental sport contact tires (195/50/16, 225/50/16). The interior features three leather seats with Schroth harnesses and Porsche steering wheel, dash, and gauges.

Source: via Carscoops