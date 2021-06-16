Buick T-Type with a Supercharged LSx V8

This Buick Regal T-Type is the result of many hours of work from the talented builders at P2 Fabrication in Long Beach, California. The car is powered by a supercharged LSx V8 making 1000+ horsepower on E85 fuel and a MoTeC ECU. The motor features a Dart block, Callies crank and rods, CP pistons, LSX heads, Dailey Engineering dry sump system, and Whipple 2.9 L supercharger. A T56 six-speed with a PPG dogbox gearset sends power to a 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a second-generation Camaro front subframe with Speedtech Performance suspension featuring their control arms and sway bars. A set of Forgeline RB3C wheels cover Baer six-piston brakes in front and rear.

Source: @p2fabrication and Hoonigan AutoFocus