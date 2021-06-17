1973 Porsche 911 with a 3.6 L Flat-Six

This 1973 Porsche 911E was built by Gary Dielacher from GD Racing in San Bruno, California. The sport car is powered by a 3.6 L flat-six from a 1997 Porsche 993 Carrera mated to a 915 five-speed manual transaxle with a ZF limited-slip differential. The suspension features Bilstein HD front shocks, Bilstein Sport front shocks, and 1976 Carrera aluminum trailing arms. The Fikse/Zuffenhaus wheels (17×9, 17×11) cover 944 Turbo brakes in front and 1986 Carrera brakes in back. The car weighs around 1994 lbs thanks to polycarbonate windows and carbon fiber central roof panel and engine lid. The doors, fenders, and bumpers are made from fiberglass.

Source: Bring a Trailer