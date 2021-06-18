Cadillac CTS-V with a 956 whp Supercharged V8

This first generation Cadillac CTS-V arrived at Katech for more power. The company built and installed a 427 ci (7.0) LSX-LS9 V8. It features their custom valvetrain and ice tank, Kong Performance 2650 supercharger, and C&R Racing heat exchanger and intercooler bricks. Other modifications include a Fore Innovations L4 dual pump system, custom exhaust, and Corsa Performance mufflers. The combination is good for 956 horsepower and 846 lb-ft of torque to the wheels through a G-Force 9-inch rear end.

Source: Katech FB page