2003 Ford Focus with a 5.0 L V8

This 2003 Ford Focus came from the factory with a 2.0 L Zetec-E inline-four and front-wheel drive. The previous owners along with a Kugel Komponents swap kit transformed this hatchback into a RWD monster. The engine bay now surrounds a 5.0 L small-block V8 from a Foxbody Mustang. The motor features GT40 heads, Ford Motorsports E303 camshaft, Cobra intake manifold, and forward-facing exhaust headers. A Tremec five-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels through a 8.8-inch rear end with a limited slip differential and 3.73 gears. The car rides on a tubular front crossmember with a Mustang power steering rack, adjustable coilovers, anti-roll bars, and four-wheel disc brakes behind SVT 17-inch wheels.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Hagerty