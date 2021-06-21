Widebody Alfa Romeo GT Junior with a 240 hp Twin Spark Inline-Four

Alfaholics built this “GTA-R 290” at their company in Clevedon, North Somerset, UK. The company has produced 23 GTA-R models however this was their first widebody build.

The project started with the stripped body being media blasted and seam welded. Any rust damage was removed and prepped for composite panels. Alfaholics installed carbon fiber doors, hood, trunk lid, arch extensions, and spare wheel well.

In the engine bay they installed a Alfa Romeo Twin Spark inline-four capable of 240 horsepower at 7,000 rpm. It features individual throttle body injection, stainless steel exhaust, and runs on a MoTeC ECU. A GTA close-ratio five-speed manual transmission sends power through a lightweight driveshaft to a copper-sintered limited slip differential.

The suspension features a lot of Alfaholics’ upgrades. They installed their tubular titanium front upper control arms, billet titanium front lower control arms, billet titanium hubs, and billet GTA-R uprights modified for wide offset wheels. The suspension also features double adjustable aluminum shocks with lightweight springs and titanium fasteners.

The car rides on a set of GTAm 15×8-inch wheels with Yokohama Neova AD08R 205/50R15 tires. Behind those are Superleggera billet aluminum six-piston calipers with 300 mm vented rotors in front and Superleggera billet aluminum two-piston calipers with 267 mm rotors.

Alfaholics finished the interior with leather Recaro seats behind an Alcantara and leather covered dashboard with a Momo Prototipo steering wheel. The driver is protected by a 12-point roll cage also covered in Alcantara.

Source: Alfaholics and Alfaholics FB page