1969 Datsun 510 with a SR20DET

This 1969 Datsun 510 was sold on Bring a Trailer for $17,000. The sedan is powered by a

turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four featuring Procam Tomei camshafts, Tomei 740cc fuel injectors, ISR oil pan, Garrett GT2871R turbocharger, and McKinney Motorsports intercooler and 3-inch downpipe. The engine runs on a AEM Series 2 ECU and Wiring Specialties custom wiring harness. A S14 five-speed manual transmission with a Spec Stage 2 clutch sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Subaru WRX STI rear diff with 3.87 gears and FutoFab axles. The sedan rides on a CXRacing crossmember with adjustable coilovers, lower control arms, and tie rods. XXR 15×7-inch wheels cover Wilwood front brakes and 280ZX rear brakes with FutoFab adapters.

Source: Bring a Trailer