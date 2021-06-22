Mazda Savannah GT with a 500+ whp Turbo 13B

When this Mazda Savanna GT (RX-3) rolled into PAC Performance it needed of a lot of work. The company ended up replacing or upgrading everything besides the rear half of the body and parts of the interior. In the engine bay they installed a turbocharged 13B two-rotor built by PAC Performance making 500+ horsepower to the wheels. The motor features their billet plates, Turbosmart 50 mm ProGate wastegate, Garrett G42 turbocharger, Elite intake manifold, and 4-inch intercooler. Fuel is fed from six 2000 cc injectors on Elite fuel rails from three pumps controlled by a MoTeC M130 ECU. The drivetrain uses a RX-7 FC five-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end. Eventually the manual will be swapped to a C4 automatic transmission. The car rides on BC Racing coilovers in front and factory leaf springs in back. It stops thanks to Wilwood four-piston brakes on each corner covered by RC Comp Exile S 17×6-inch wheels in front and Torx beadlock 15×8-inch wheels in back.

Source: PAC Performance