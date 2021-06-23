For Sale: Custom Chevy Truck with a 14.0 L Cummins and Military 6×6 Chassis

Mecum Auctions will be selling this custom Chevrolet 6×6 truck on July 29-31 in Orlando, Florida. The unique vehicle called “Yeti” was built by Hobbs Automotive in Indianapolis, Indiana. The body features a 2013 Chevy Silverado cab with a 2013 Silverado 3500 HD front and stretched 2013 Silverado 10-foot bed. It rides on a US Military M939A1 5-ton 6×6 chassis with a 855 ci (14.0 L) Cummins NCH 250 inline-six. The engine produces 240 horsepower (180 kW) at 2,100 rpm and 685 lb-ft (929 Nm) of torque at 1,500 rpm. The drivetain features an Allison five-speed automatic transmission, Rockwell two-speed transfer case, and Rockwell five-ton axles with drum brakes.

Source: Mecum via BangShift