Gordon Murray Automotive created the T.50 sports car as a “spiritual successor” to the McLaren F1. The heart of the T.50 is a naturally aspirated 4.0 L Cosworth GMA V12 capable of 654 hp and 344 lb-ft (467 Nm) of torque. Dario Franchitti visited Cosworth to discuss what goes into the unique engine. Then he’s off to the dyno room to hear the GMA V12 run through a simulated lap of Le Mans while also reaching 12,100 rpm.

Source: Gordon Murray Automotive