Dirk Stratton and his “Driftvette” C6 Corvette are competing in Klutch Kickers Drift Series. The car is powered by an Eliminator Spec R 454 ci LS7 V8 built by Lingenfelter. The motor produces 820 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque on ethanol fuel and 13:1 compression. The videos below were taken of Dirk competing in Round 3. If you enjoy a screaming LSx, this is for you.

Source: Lingenfelter Performance Engineering and Dirk Stratton FB page