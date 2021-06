This Volkswagen T3 is for sale on eBay in Straubenhardt, Germany for €38,990 or about $46,526. It is powered by a 4.2 L Audi V8 and automatic transmission behind the cab and under the wooden bed. The seller also lists the T3 as having Audi braking and steering systems and a reinforced frame.

Source: eBay.de via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page