1948 Woody with a Supercharged Coyote V8

When this 1948 Ford Woody arrived at Swartz Performance the body was in good shape but it needed a new chassis, engine, and transmission. The company started with one of their bolt-in G-Machine chassis featuring a power steering rack, Ridetech adjustable coilovers, and Baer six-piston brakes with 14-inch rotors in front and back. For power they used a 5.0 L Gen 3 Coyote V8 crate motor with a supercharger kit making 560 horsepower to the wheels. They paired the engine with a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Moser full-floating 9-inch rear end with a Truetrac limited-slip differential and 4.10 gears.

Source: Swartz Performance and Lou Costabile