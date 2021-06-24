Nissan 350Z with a Supercharged VK56 V8

Fever Racing is building a Nissan 350Z with a supercharged VK56DE V8 at their company in Tampa, Florida. The motor was previously powering a 2004 Nissan Titan truck but now finds its home in a lighter sports car. Fever Racing built the V8 with Jim Wolf Technology (JWT) C8 272 camshafts and valve springs, and custom fuel rails with FIC 775 cc injectors. On top of the motor sits a Stillen supercharger with a 92 mm LS2 throttle body and custom throttle body adapter. They expect the combo to make around 500 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque to the wheels.

Source: Fever Racing FB page (build album)