Vauxhall Chevette with a C20XE Inline-Four

Vauxhall Chevette built by Retropower with a C20XE inline-four

Retropower is building a Vauxhall Chevette called “Project Vadar” at their company in Wykin, Hinckley, UK. The little hatchback is receiving a ground-up overhaul and more powerful powertrain. Under the hood sits a Vauxhall/Opel 2.0 L C20XE “Redtop” 16-valve inline-four built by Exon Racing Engines in Scotlands, Coalville, UK. The motor will run a MoTeC M130 ECU, dry sump, Jenvey ITBs, and produce around 294 horsepower. It pairs with a Quaife six-speed sequential gearbox and fully-floating Atlas rear end. Other upgrades include AP Racing disc brakes and wide HSR bodykit.

Source: Retropower and Retropower FB page

