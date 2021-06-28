Carbon Fiber 1968 Charger with a Mid-Engine Hellcat V8

SpeedKore Performance built their 1968 Dodge Charger “Hellacious” as a road-going version of the Charger from the movie F9 (Fast & Furious 9). The project marks the company’s first rear mid-engine vehicle. The car features a SpeedKore designed custom chassis with a Detroit Speed front suspension and Race Car Replicas rear suspension under a carbon fiber body. HRE custom satin bronze wheels cover Brembo six-piston calipers in front and dual Brembo four-piston calipers in back. Behind the driver sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 featuring SpeedKore custom exhaust headers and Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Graziano six-speed manual transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo controlled by Superlite billet shifter.

Source: SpeedKoree Performance FB page, Street Machine, Aeromotive Fuel Systems FB page, and Detroit Speed FB page