More Power for a Lexus IS200 with a 1UZ V8

FUBAR Racing is working to upgrade Nikolaj Rasmussen’s Lexus IS200. The car was already powered by a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 and FUBAR Racing is rebuilding it for forced induction. Since the engine is a 1998+ model, they will be upgraded the thin factory connecting rods and adding thicker gaskets. They will also be fabricating the turbo and intercooler piping and installing a radiator in the back of the car. FUBAR Racing estimates the engine should be good for 500-600 horsepower. Follow the project’s progress on their Facebook album.

Source: FUBAR Racing FB page (build album)