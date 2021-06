This Volkwagen Lupo came from the factory with either a 1.0 L or 1.4 L inline-four. Earlier this year it visited MK2 VRT in Poland to add a couple more cylinders and some boost. The small hatchback is now powered by a turbocharged VR6 capable of 613 horsepower and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. It sends that power to the front wheels through a DSG transmission.

Source: VW Lupo R30 Turbo DSG FB page