For Sale: 1969 Toyota Corolla with a 4A-GE

1969 Toyota Corolla with a 4A-GE inline-four

This 1969 Toyota Corolla is for sale at DRK Imports in Garmouth, Fochabers, Scotland for £15,995 or about $22,156. The car is powered by a 1.6 L 4A-GELU 20-valve inline-four mated to a five-speed manual transmission. A set of SSR Longchamp XR4 15-inch wheels cover disc brakes in front and back. The seller claims the body was repainted in “Spirit Blue” and has chips, scratches, and bubbles. Other issues include discolored badges and chrome is scratched.

Source: DRK Imports FB page via YotaNation FB page

