1971 Triumph GT6 with a LS4 V8

Fanatik Builds started their 1971 Triumph GT6 project as a simple restoration. However bad previous repairs, rust, and a desire for more power, resulted in a project with five years of work… so far. Currently the car sits on a custom chassis with a Crown Victoria front suspension. The powertrain consists of a 5.3 L LS4 V8, Mustang T5 manual transmission with a Jeep bellhousing, and shortened C4 Corvette Dana 36 rear end. The video below recaps the last five years of work.

Source: Fanatik Builds via Richard