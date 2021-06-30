For Sale: Alfa Romeo F1 3.5 L V10

This Alfa Romeo V10 engine is for sale on Collecting Cars in Bramham, Wetherby, United Kingdom. Collecting Cars says the 3.5 L “V1035” V10 was one of 15 built for the 1990 season of Formula 1 but was never used. They say the motor is capable of 620 horsepower and has been kept in storage until very recently. From their listing…

“Technicians have performed a recent inspection, concluding that this V1035 has had very little use, as it retains the original cross-hatching in the cylinders. It has also passed a leak-down test, and appears to be in excellent order.”

Source: Collecting Cars via Carscoops