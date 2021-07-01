1990 Toyota Land Cruiser with a 5.3 L V8

This 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 sold on Bring a Trailer for $65,000. The factory inline-six gave way to a 5.3 L Vortec V8 from a 2007 Chevy Avalanche. The owner had the V8 rebuilt with rebuilt with LS1 camshaft, LS1 Corvette heads, LS2 injectors, and Melling oil pump. A 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission mates to the Toyota dual-range transfer case thanks to an adapter. The SUV rides on a Old Man Emu suspension with Nitrocharger Sport shocks and leaf springs front and back. A set of 15-inch steel wheels holds Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac 31×10.5-inch tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer