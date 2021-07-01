BMW E34 with a M73 V12

This 1994 BMW E34 started life as a 525i model with a M50B25TU inline-six making around 189 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The owner replaced the inline-six with a 5.0 L M70B50 V12 from an Alpina B12 making 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. Eventually they upgraded to a 5.4 L M73B54 V12 capable of 365 horsepower and 370 lb-ft (502 Nm) of torque. The V12 mates to a Getrag 560G six-speed manual transmission from a BMW E31 850 CSi and sends power through a limited-slip differential with a 2.93 gear ratio.

Source: BMW 550i V12 FB page and lolbmw