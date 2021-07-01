For Sale: Porsche Boxster with a Peugeot Body

This custom Peugeot 205 is for sale on eBay in Chapel-en-le-frith, United Kingdom. The project features a Peugeot 205 body on a 2000 Porsche Boxster 986 chassis and powertrain. This means it’s powered by a 2.7 L M96 flat-six with a 911 throttle body mated to a five-speed manual transaxle. The car also benefits from the Boxster’s fully independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes. Inside the cabin you find the Boxster’s shortened dash, center console, carpet, and a roll cage.

Source: via Subaru Powered Conversions FB group