Craig and the team at DynoTorque has been working on a unique Mitsubishi Pajero Evo. Craig being an engine swap enthusiast, decided to replaced the factory powertrain with a supercharged LTx V8, 10L80 ten-speed automatic transmission, and Cadillac Escalade transfer case. In this video Craig starts and drives the Evo… a couple of feet before explaining all the new completed work.

Source: Driftworks and @dynotorque