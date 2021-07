It’s been a year since Tom’s Turbo Garage released an update on Project Firebolt. During that time the truck has been very dependable thanks to Tom’s talent and a swapped powertrain consisting of a turbocharged 5.3 L LSx V8, 4L80E four-speed automatic, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. In the this update Tom installs a set of Mickey Thompson drag radials and a driveshaft loop before heading to the drag strip.

Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage